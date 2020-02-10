Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

10 february 2020

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot Shined in Radiant Tiffany & Co. Diamonds at the 92nd Academy Awards

Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron walked the red carpet in a stunning Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Fall 2020 necklace, featuring a marquise diamond of over 21 carats, tiffany.com reported.  

news_03022020_oscar.png
Image credit: Tiffany & Co.

Theron’s necklace is valued at over $5,000,000 and includes an astounding 165 dazzling Tiffany diamonds in total. She completed her look with Tiffany diamond studs and band rings.
Presenter Gal Gadot exuded glamour in the Tiffany Clara necklace, featuring over 76 total carats of Tiffany diamonds and valued at over $2,000,000. Gadot’s necklace took Tiffany’s master artisans almost two years to create and culminates in a sensational oval diamond of over 11 carats. Gadot complemented her look with radiant Tiffany diamond earrings and a Tiffany diamond ring of over 9 carats.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

