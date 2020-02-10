Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot Shined in Radiant Tiffany & Co. Diamonds at the 92nd Academy Awards

Today









Image credit: Tiffany & Co.



Theron’s necklace is valued at over $5,000,000 and includes an astounding 165 dazzling Tiffany diamonds in total. She completed her look with Tiffany diamond studs and band rings.

Presenter Gal Gadot exuded glamour in the Tiffany Clara necklace, featuring over 76 total carats of Tiffany diamonds and valued at over $2,000,000. Gadot’s necklace took Tiffany’s master artisans almost two years to create and culminates in a sensational oval diamond of over 11 carats. Gadot complemented her look with radiant Tiffany diamond earrings and a Tiffany diamond ring of over 9 carats.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron walked the red carpet in a stunning Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Fall 2020 necklace, featuring a marquise diamond of over 21 carats, tiffany.com reported.