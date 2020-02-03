Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

AWDC to convene second African Diamond Conference in Durban

awdc_logo.pngThe Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is set to convene its second African Diamond Conference (ADC), in Durban, South Africa.
The first ADC took place in Brussels in 2017.
The event described by AWDC as a high-level gathering for African mining ministers, the diplomatic corps, global diamond industry, civil society and academia will take place on May 5-6.
Diamond Loupe, which is AWDC’s mouthpiece, reports that key objectives of the conference will be to promote direct and mutually-beneficial relations between African diamond producing countries and the (Belgian) diamond industry.
The ADC, it added, will also link capacity building with higher revenues for diamond producing countries, as well as launching initiatives to foster good governance in the diamond industry.
Delegates will discuss issues pertaining to the advancing of diamond benificiation in Africa, greenfield diamond exploration, strategies to market natural rough diamonds, leveraging the diamond industry for socio-economic development, and the importance of diamond trading centres in the global value chain. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

