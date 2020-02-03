AWDC to convene second African Diamond Conference in Durban

Today

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is set to convene its second African Diamond Conference (ADC), in Durban, South Africa.The first ADC took place in Brussels in 2017.The event described by AWDC as a high-level gathering for African mining ministers, the diplomatic corps, global diamond industry, civil society and academia will take place on May 5-6.Diamond Loupe, which is AWDC’s mouthpiece, reports that key objectives of the conference will be to promote direct and mutually-beneficial relations between African diamond producing countries and the (Belgian) diamond industry.The ADC, it added, will also link capacity building with higher revenues for diamond producing countries, as well as launching initiatives to foster good governance in the diamond industry.Delegates will discuss issues pertaining to the advancing of diamond benificiation in Africa, greenfield diamond exploration, strategies to market natural rough diamonds, leveraging the diamond industry for socio-economic development, and the importance of diamond trading centres in the global value chain.