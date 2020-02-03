IDWI 2020 opens to a full house

Image credit: PhotoMIX-Company (Pixabay)

The ceremony was also attended by Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen, and Israeli diamond leaders, Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) President Yoram Dvash, Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (ISDMA) Jacob Korn, Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) Boaz Moldawsky and Chairman of the IDWI 2020 Ezra Boaron and a host of other world business leaders.The show, which features more than $1 billion worth of diamonds will continue through February 12, 2020. Among the 300 buyers from around the world were 110 buyers who arrived in Israel for the first time.In his opening remarks, IDE President Yoram Dvash said, "I am delighted to see all the distinguished guests who came from Israel and abroad. This year, a record number of buyers and delegations from around the world have arrived here. We all hope that the Chinese will soon be able to control the spread of the coronavirus and that the entire world will breathe a sigh of relief.”