ALROSA's diamond sales in January show growth compared to the previous month

In January 2020, ALROSA Group sold diamond products worth $ 405 million, which is a 44% increase compared to the previous year and 10% growth compared to the previous month, when the company sold products worth $ 363.8 million, the company said.
“January saw steady demand for rough diamonds as cutters continued restocking on the back of positive Christmas jewellery retail sales,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
In January, rough diamond sales to third parties amounted to $ 390.2 million, polished diamonds - $ 14.8 million, while in December 2019, the company sold rough diamonds for $ 352.1 million and cut and polished diamonds for $ 11.6 million.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg