The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

ALROSA's diamond sales in January show growth compared to the previous month

alrosa_logo.jpgIn January 2020, ALROSA Group sold diamond products worth $ 405 million, which is a 44% increase compared to the previous year and 10% growth compared to the previous month, when the company sold products worth $ 363.8 million, the company said.
“January saw steady demand for rough diamonds as cutters continued restocking on the back of positive Christmas jewellery retail sales,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
In January, rough diamond sales to third parties amounted to $ 390.2 million, polished diamonds - $ 14.8 million, while in December 2019, the company sold rough diamonds for $ 352.1 million and cut and polished diamonds for $ 11.6 million.

