Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

Today

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Illegal diamond mines raided in India’s Panna reserve

Today
News

india_flag.pngAfter reports of illegal diamond mining in the protected forest area near Panna National Park, forest department conducted raids to curb the shallow-mining of precious stones very close to the buffer zone of the park on Friday, 7, Feb, according to a TOI report.
Equipment used for digging was confiscated while the people involved in mining escaped. After years of shallow mining of diamonds in Panna, the precious stones are hard to find in the mines situated outside the jungle. Most such shallow mines are now located on the private lands and farm fields.
"Villagers have now started carrying the mining operations right inside the forest. And this is not possible without connivance of our staff", as per a senior forest official.  
A large number of diamond mines are operated inside the protected area of the forest. Almost on a regular basis, villagers mine diamonds from the shallow mines in Panna. The diamonds are auctioned by the administration every three months and the proceeds are handed over to the miner after deducting the royalty.
But, there are more illegal diamond shallow mines than the number of legal mines leased out by the administration, forest department sources claimed, and diesel pump sets, a large number of shovels and spade were confiscated.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished