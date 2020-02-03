Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

Today

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

IIa Technologies successfully invalidates key Element Six patent

Today
News

The High Court of Singapore agreed with IIa Technologies and found that one of Element Six’s key patent no. 110508 in Singapore (“ SG ‘508 “) which relates to the production and annealing of CVD Diamonds to improve their colour, is invalid. The High Court has ordered that SG ‘508 be revoked. For this reason, the High Court further concluded that IIa Technologies has not infringed SG ‘508, according to a press release from IIa Technologies. 

gr8effect
Image credit: gr8effect (Pixabay)


The High Court found that another Element Six patent no.115872, which relates to the production of optical grade diamonds, is valid and has been infringed.
Vishal Mehta, CEO- IIa Technologies said: “IIa Technologies has developed its proprietary process in the last 15 years and is proud of the work we have done to bring lab-grown diamonds to the world. The current judgment will be considered in its entirety and then the company will take necessary steps to protect its interests.”
IIa Technologies and its lawyers are studying the judgment and will consider its next steps.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished