INHORGENTA International Jewelry Fair opens in Munich on February 14

Image credit: KULSEN & HENNIG

INHORGENTA MUNICH is also an international trading platform where the participants can exchange knowledge and innovative ideas.This year, among other famous companies, KULSEN & HENNIG will present its products - certified «champagne» diamonds mined by the Argyle mine and new environmentally friendly packaging.All stones of the company have different hues ranging from caramel to deep brown. The diamonds are certified and have two laser engravings on the girdle. One engraving indicates the stone’s provenance, while the other certifies that the diamond is of natural origin, according to the company.KULSEN & HENNIG will also introduce its new development - environmentally friendly packaging for transporting stones. The new packaging reportedly consists of environmentally friendly envelopes made of kraft paper, biodegradable paper packing tape with solvent-free adhesive and a recycled roll core. The letter inserts are made of pressed cardboard.KULSEN & HENNIG is located at stand 309 in Hall C1.INHORGENTA MUNICH is one of the biggest European jewellery shows which has more than 40 years of history.