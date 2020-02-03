Exclusive

The future of the market goes hand in hand with gemology

After 2019, a challenging year for the global diamond industry, we asked Yuri Shelementyev, head of the Moscow State University (MSU) Gemmological Center and president of the National Gemological Association (NGA), to share his views...

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

INHORGENTA International Jewelry Fair opens in Munich on February 14

The international exhibition of jewelry, watches, design, precious stones and technologies INHORGENTA will be held in Munich, Germany, from February 14 to 17, 2020.
The event is expected to feature more than 1,000 exhibitors from about 40 countries.
The exhibitors will be able to present their innovative products and create strong business relationships with  customers. 

Image credit: KULSEN & HENNIG

INHORGENTA MUNICH is also an international trading platform where the participants can exchange knowledge and innovative ideas.
This year, among other famous companies, KULSEN & HENNIG will present its products - certified «champagne» diamonds mined by the Argyle mine and new environmentally friendly packaging.
All stones of the company have different hues ranging from caramel to deep brown. The diamonds are certified and have two laser engravings on the girdle. One engraving indicates the stone’s provenance, while the other certifies that the diamond is of natural origin, according to the company. 
KULSEN & HENNIG will also introduce its new development - environmentally friendly packaging for transporting stones. The new packaging reportedly consists of environmentally friendly envelopes made of kraft paper, biodegradable paper packing tape with solvent-free adhesive and a recycled roll core. The letter inserts are made of pressed cardboard.
KULSEN & HENNIG is located at stand 309 in Hall C1.
INHORGENTA MUNICH is one of the biggest European jewellery shows which has more than 40 years of history.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

