Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020
The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...
03 february 2020
Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization
The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...
27 january 2020
Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
20 january 2020
Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have
Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...
09 january 2020
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Outstanding Russian geologist researcher Boris Zubarev passes away
Boris Zubarev was born on November 19, 1921, in Irkutsk. He fought in the Battles of Khalkhin Gol and went through the entire Great Patriotic War, during which he served as an aviation technician, and then was retrained as a fighter pilot.
In peacetime, he made a huge contribution to the development of geology in Russia. After the war, he entered the geological faculty of the Kazakh Mining and Metallurgical Institute and, during his studies, discovered the Savinskoye magnesite deposit.
It was under his guidance that kimberlite pipes were discovered for the first time in West Africa.
In 1965, Boris Zubarev became the head of the Directorate for Geological Exploration in Eastern Siberia and Far Eastern Regions (Glavvostokgeologiya) at the State Production and Geological Committee of the RSFSR and in the same year was appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Geology, then Deputy Minister of Geology of the RSFSR, and in August 1966 - First Deputy Minister of Geology of the RSFSR.
From August 1976 to March 1987, he served as First Deputy Minister of Geology of the USSR overseeing diamond and gold mining operations in the USSR. During his work, Boris Zubarev 52 times visited mineral deposits in Yakutia. The Yubileinaya diamond pipe was discovered with his participation.
He helped in identifying and exploring many large mineral deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province, the Sukhoi Log gold deposit in the Irkutsk Province, and the Dukat silver ore deposit in the Magadan Province.
In 1987, Boris Zubarev retired but continued to do what he loved throughout his life. From 1998 to 2012, he was the General Director, and from 2013 until the last days - Assistant to the General Director of OJSC First Mining Company.
The editorial staff of Rough & Polished bring their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Boris Zubarev.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg