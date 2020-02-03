Outstanding Russian geologist researcher Boris Zubarev passes away

Today

Boris Zubarev, the holder of eight orders of the Soviet Union and Russia, a participant in the Great Patriotic War, Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation and triple laureate of the USSR State Prize, died.Boris Zubarev was born on November 19, 1921, in Irkutsk. He fought in the Battles of Khalkhin Gol and went through the entire Great Patriotic War, during which he served as an aviation technician, and then was retrained as a fighter pilot.In peacetime, he made a huge contribution to the development of geology in Russia. After the war, he entered the geological faculty of the Kazakh Mining and Metallurgical Institute and, during his studies, discovered the Savinskoye magnesite deposit.It was under his guidance that kimberlite pipes were discovered for the first time in West Africa.In 1965, Boris Zubarev became the head of the Directorate for Geological Exploration in Eastern Siberia and Far Eastern Regions (Glavvostokgeologiya) at the State Production and Geological Committee of the RSFSR and in the same year was appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Geology, then Deputy Minister of Geology of the RSFSR, and in August 1966 - First Deputy Minister of Geology of the RSFSR.From August 1976 to March 1987, he served as First Deputy Minister of Geology of the USSR overseeing diamond and gold mining operations in the USSR. During his work, Boris Zubarev 52 times visited mineral deposits in Yakutia. The Yubileinaya diamond pipe was discovered with his participation.He helped in identifying and exploring many large mineral deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province, the Sukhoi Log gold deposit in the Irkutsk Province, and the Dukat silver ore deposit in the Magadan Province.In 1987, Boris Zubarev retired but continued to do what he loved throughout his life. From 1998 to 2012, he was the General Director, and from 2013 until the last days - Assistant to the General Director of OJSC First Mining Company.The editorial staff of Rough & Polished bring their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Boris Zubarev.