Exclusive

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

DGCX starts 2020 with Gold Futures registering Best Month of trading since July 2008

Today
News

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has started 2020 strongly, with its flagship Gold Futures product in January recording its best month of trading since July 2008. The product recorded month-on-month (M-O-M) volume growth of 66.25%, and year-on-year (Y-O-Y) volume growth of 515%, as increasing geopolitical tensions across the globe drove investors towards safe-haven assets. The DGCX’s West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Futures also underpinned trading last month, registering M-O-M volume growth of 18.26%. 

news_07022020_futures.png
Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)


Another indicator of the Exchange’s promising start to the year was its monthly Average Open Interest (AOI) in January, which registered 366,481 contracts, up from 314,729 contracts in December last year. AOI in 2019 overall was 324,803, its highest yearly AOI ever.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “We are immensely proud of the growth we experienced last year, and are delighted that we have continued our trajectory into 2020 with robust trading across the board, particularly in our flagship Gold Futures product. January’s strong performance against a volatile backdrop indicates a positive outlook for the upcoming year, as we look forward to further consolidating our position as the largest and most diversified bourse in the Middle East, and providing our members and participants with a wider range of products to safely hedge their risk.”
The DGCX’s G6 currency portfolio was another driver of trading last month, registering a 419% Y-O-Y volume increase. Among the currency pairs, the Australian Dollar (AUD) was the most prominent, registering its best month of trading since June 2010.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished