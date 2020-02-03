Zim under explored – mines minister

Today

Zimbabwe, which has several minerals, is heavily under explored, according to a senior government official.Mines minister Winston Chitando told delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town that although Zimbabwe has over 60 minerals, only 10 were actively being mined due to lack of exploration.“Most of the exploration in Zimbabwe was done in the 1950s and 1960s,” he said.“This was done using old technology, so there are huge opportunity for those interested in exploration [in Zimbawe]."Chitando also said that although Zimbabwe had mineral and human capital resources, it was lacking capital inflows to grow the industry.He said his ministry had ambitious plans to grow the industry from 2.7 billion realised in 2017 to $12 billion by 2023 and $20 billion by 2030.Chitando also said that various beneficiation an value addition methods were being put in place to unlock true mineral potential in the mining industry.“The main thrust is on mineral beneficiation along the mining value chain to convert the country ‘s mineral resources into a catalyst for economic growth,” he said.