Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Zim under explored – mines minister

Today
News

zimbabwe_flag.pngZimbabwe, which has several minerals, is heavily under explored, according to a senior government official.
Mines minister Winston Chitando told delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town that although Zimbabwe has over 60 minerals, only 10 were actively being mined due to lack of exploration.
“Most of the exploration in Zimbabwe was done in the 1950s and 1960s,” he said.
“This was done using old technology, so there are huge opportunity for those interested in exploration [in Zimbawe]."  
Chitando also said that although Zimbabwe had mineral and human capital resources, it was lacking capital inflows to grow the industry.
He said his ministry had ambitious plans to grow the industry from 2.7 billion realised in 2017 to $12 billion by 2023 and $20 billion by 2030.
Chitando also said that various beneficiation an value addition methods were being put in place to unlock true mineral potential in the mining industry.
“The main thrust is on mineral beneficiation along the mining value chain to convert the country ‘s mineral resources into a catalyst for economic growth,” he said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished from Cape Town, South Africa

