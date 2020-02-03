Exclusive

Lucara unearths 549 diamond at Botswana mine

Today
News

Lucara Diamond has recovered an unbroken 549 carat white diamond of “exceptional purity” from its wholly-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana.  
Company chief executive Eira Thomas said the 549 carat diamond is the fourth largest diamond recovered at Karowe and the first large gem to be recovered through the mega diamond recovery (MDR) XRT circuit, which was commissioned in 2017.  

news_05022020_lucara.png
                                Image credit: Lucara Diamond


The diamond miner also recently recovered a gem quality 176 carat stone from the same ore block.
"Lucara is extremely pleased to be starting off 2020 with the recovery of two, large, high quality diamonds that builds on the positive momentum generated following the completion of a strong 4th quarter sale in December and the announcement of our ground breaking partnership with Louis Vuitton on the Sewelô in January,” she said.
Lucara said it will undertake a decision on the sale of the 176 and 549 carat diamonds in due course.
Karowe has so far produced six diamonds greater than 100 carats in the current fiscal year.
Lucara previously recovered other high value diamonds including the 1,758 carat Sewelô, the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, and the 813 carat Constellation diamond.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished from Cape Town, South Africa

