Lucara unearths 549 diamond at Botswana mine

Image credit: Lucara Diamond

The diamond miner also recently recovered a gem quality 176 carat stone from the same ore block."Lucara is extremely pleased to be starting off 2020 with the recovery of two, large, high quality diamonds that builds on the positive momentum generated following the completion of a strong 4th quarter sale in December and the announcement of our ground breaking partnership with Louis Vuitton on the Sewelô in January,” she said.Lucara said it will undertake a decision on the sale of the 176 and 549 carat diamonds in due course.Karowe has so far produced six diamonds greater than 100 carats in the current fiscal year.Lucara previously recovered other high value diamonds including the 1,758 carat Sewelô, the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, and the 813 carat Constellation diamond.