Botswana has 12 000 kimberlite clustres waiting to be explored

Botswana, which is the world’s second largest diamond producer, has 12 000 kimberlite clusters open to potential investors, an official has said.“There are still opportunities for those interested in this space [diamond exploration],” said the country’s new mineral resources minister Lefoko Moagi at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.He showed delegates a map of 261 kimberlite fields that had been licenced.Of these, De Beers had two kimberlite fields in production at Jwaneng mine out of the 27 available in the Jwaneng Field kimberlites.There were also about 80 kimberlites in the Orapa Field and production was taking place at Karowe mine owned by Lucara and De Beers’ Orapa, Damtshaa and Lethakane mines.