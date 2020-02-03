Exclusive

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Botswana has 12 000 kimberlite clustres waiting to be explored

Today
News

botswana_flag.jpgBotswana, which is the world’s second largest diamond producer, has 12 000 kimberlite clusters open to potential investors, an official has said.
“There are still opportunities for those interested in this space [diamond exploration],” said the country’s new mineral resources minister Lefoko Moagi at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
He showed delegates a map of 261 kimberlite fields that had been licenced.
Of these, De Beers had two kimberlite fields in production at Jwaneng mine out of the 27 available in the Jwaneng Field kimberlites.
There were also about 80 kimberlites in the Orapa Field and production was taking place at Karowe mine owned by Lucara and De Beers’ Orapa, Damtshaa and Lethakane mines.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished from Cape Town, South Africa

