Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Indian diamond industry shaken by outbreak of Coronavirus in China

Today
News

In De Beers’ first sale of the year, prices of rough diamonds have risen by 3-4 per cent, but the Indian diamond exporters are not sure if the price increase will be reflected in polished diamonds, as demand from China, Hong Kong and the Far East is likely to take a hit due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. 

When diamond mining major De Beers reported sale of $545 mn worth of rough diamonds in the first sales cycle of this year after a difficult 2019, it indicated that the industry is on a recovery path.
India is the world’s largest centre for cutting and polishing of rough diamonds and Surat is the hub for cutting, polishing and processing rough diamonds, exporting 85 per cent of the stones The outbreak of coronavirus in China is bound to affect sales of cut and polished diamonds if the situation does not come under control shortly. Polished prices will not go up and the margins of the manufacturers will come under pressure.
The overall export of cut and polished diamonds in the first nine months of the current fiscal was down 17.14 per cent from the same period last year. The industry was expecting an improvement in exports in the fourth quarter following the US-China trade treaty. But as things stand today, exports are unlikely to go up in the fourth quarter.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

