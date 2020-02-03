Indian diamond industry shaken by outbreak of Coronavirus in China

Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)

When diamond mining major De Beers reported sale of $545 mn worth of rough diamonds in the first sales cycle of this year after a difficult 2019, it indicated that the industry is on a recovery path.India is the world’s largest centre for cutting and polishing of rough diamonds and Surat is the hub for cutting, polishing and processing rough diamonds, exporting 85 per cent of the stones The outbreak of coronavirus in China is bound to affect sales of cut and polished diamonds if the situation does not come under control shortly. Polished prices will not go up and the margins of the manufacturers will come under pressure.The overall export of cut and polished diamonds in the first nine months of the current fiscal was down 17.14 per cent from the same period last year. The industry was expecting an improvement in exports in the fourth quarter following the US-China trade treaty. But as things stand today, exports are unlikely to go up in the fourth quarter.