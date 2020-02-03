ALROSA transfers its auctions from Hong Kong to other locations

Today

March auctions for the sale of rough diamonds of special sizes mined by ALROSA and polished diamonds will be relocated from Hong Kong to other locations.According to the company, the international rough diamond auction will be held in Moscow from March 2 to March 18, 2020. A diamond tender will be held in Ramat Gan (Israel), the dates will be announced later.“ALROSA is a regular participant of a major jewelry fair in Hong Kong. Every year, we hold auctions and tenders for rough and polished diamonds there. This year, the organizers decided to postpone the spring fair until the second half of May. Our company has adjusted its business plans respectively, and relocated two auctions scheduled for March fair,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.