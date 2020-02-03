Exclusive

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

ALROSA transfers its auctions from Hong Kong to other locations

alrosa_logo.jpgMarch auctions for the sale of rough diamonds of special sizes mined by ALROSA and polished diamonds will be relocated from Hong Kong to other locations.
According to the company, the international rough diamond auction will be held in Moscow from March 2 to March 18, 2020. A diamond tender will be held in Ramat Gan (Israel), the dates will be announced later.
“ALROSA is a regular participant of a major jewelry fair in Hong Kong. Every year, we hold auctions and tenders for rough and polished diamonds there. This year, the organizers decided to postpone the spring fair until the second half of May. Our company has adjusted its business plans respectively, and relocated two auctions scheduled for March fair,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

