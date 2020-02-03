‘Sierra Leone needs trustworthy mining partners’

Image credit: MichaelGaida (Pixabay)

President Julius Maada Bio said in his keynote address to this year’s Investing in African Mining Indaba, in Cape Town that the West African country is also open to credible, and patient investors who value fair and ethical business principles and practices.“Business is not a zero-sum game and it should not be,” he said.“Business is transactional in essence. Renegotiation and compromise are not dirty words in business. All we seek, as a country, is a cordial engagement in which all parties get to a meeting of minds on how best to re-shape and develop that investor-host country relationship so that we both have a win-win outcome.”President Bio said if a deal does not look right and smell right, they would rather abandon it.“As a Government, we want patient and credible investor partners,” he said.“We are not interested in players who speculate against what they argue are unproven reserves or unclear geological and technical data in order to wring out unfair deals.”