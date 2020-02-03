Exclusive

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

03 february 2020

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

HKTDC jewellery fairs in March cancelled, dates shifted to May

Today
In a statement, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has advanced the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show to May 18-21 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The twin shows to be held concurrently at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), were originally scheduled for March 2 to 6 at the AWE and March 4 to 8 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.
According to the organizer, the decision was made in line with the measures taken by the Hong Kong SAR Government against the spread of the coronavirus, and after consultation with representatives of the jewellery industry.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

