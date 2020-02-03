HKTDC jewellery fairs in March cancelled, dates shifted to May

In a statement, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has advanced the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show to May 18-21 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The twin shows to be held concurrently at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), were originally scheduled for March 2 to 6 at the AWE and March 4 to 8 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.
According to the organizer, the decision was made in line with the measures taken by the Hong Kong SAR Government against the spread of the coronavirus, and after consultation with representatives of the jewellery industry.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished