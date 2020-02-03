Angola to define new areas of diamond mining concessions

However, it wasn’t stated when this target should be achieved.The paper also noted that 12 diamond producing companies will be the main responsible for the increase in the country’s production.“To achieve the expected goals, several projects are undergoing restructuring and new investments,” reads the paper.It noted that the main projects include Luo, Camutue, Calonda and Luarica.Meanwhile, Angola said it will continue with its fight against illicit diamond trade and illegal immigration in the diamond exploration areas.“[We will also have an] improvement of the control of the activity of diamond exploration’s cooperatives.”Angola produced 9.086 million carats in 2019 from industrial operations, a drop of 4.8% when compared to the previous year due to the closure of a diamond mine.However, the annual output was 9.121 million carats with semi-industrial production.It is expected to lift its diamond output to 13.8 million carats in 2022.