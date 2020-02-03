Pandora to be carbon neutral by 2025

Image credit: Pandora

Recognising the need for urgent action, Pandora is setting two additional targets. In 2020, the company will source 100% renewable electricity at its two crafting facilities in Thailand, and by 2025 Pandora will be carbon neutral in its own operations. This includes emissions from Pandora’s crafting facilities, owned and operated stores, distribution sites, and offices.“Addressing climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and as a large global company we have an obligation to contribute to the necessary solutions. Responsible business practices such as recycling of materials and waste have always been part of Pandora’s way of operating, and we now commit to ambitious targets to reduce our carbon emissions and help drive sustainability in the jewellery industry”, said CEO Alexander Lacik.