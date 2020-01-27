Gem Diamonds recovers 183 ct white stone at Letšeng

Today

Image credit: Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds has recovered an “exceptional” 183 carat white Type IIa diamond at its Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.The company said it also recovered two different high quality diamonds, one of 89 carats and the other of 70 carats.Letšeng mine is the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.The company recovered several +100 carats stones from Letšeng last year.It also sold 25,631 carats during the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, down 10% from 28,379 carats in the second quarter.Its diamond prices eased by 6% to $1,417 per carat from the previous $1,501.Production from Letseng was also up 1% to 27,539 carats in the third quarter from 27,210 carats in second quarter.