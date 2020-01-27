Exclusive

Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

Yesterday

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Gem Diamonds recovers 183 ct white stone at Letšeng

Today
News

gem_diamonds_logo.pngGem Diamonds has recovered an “exceptional” 183 carat white Type IIa diamond at its Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.  
The company said it also recovered two different high quality diamonds, one of 89 carats and the other of 70 carats.
Letšeng mine is the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.
The company recovered several +100 carats stones from Letšeng last year. 


news_04022020_gem_diamonds.png
Image credit: Gem Diamonds


It also sold 25,631 carats during the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, down 10% from 28,379 carats in the second quarter.
Its diamond prices eased by 6% to $1,417 per carat from the previous $1,501.
Production from Letseng was also up 1% to 27,539 carats in the third quarter from 27,210 carats in second quarter. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished from Cape Town, South Africa

