Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

HK reports weaker jewellery exports in 2019

Hong Kong reported a 4.9 per cent drop in the value of jewellery exports in 2019 largely due to last year’s string of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. December figures alone were down 5.5 per cent, data from the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong showed.
Overall exports in 2019 fell by 4.1 per cent, the steepest annual decline since 2009, according to the government. Shipments in December however resumed a modest year-on-year growth of 3.3 per cent owing to increased exports to China upon a low base of comparison. Exports to major economies remained subdued while those to Asia were mixed.
Lingering trade disputes among major economies, elevated geopolitical tensions and the development of Brexit meanwhile may still affect Hong Kong’s export sector in the near term.
“Particular attention should also be paid to the development of the novel coronavirus infection as it may weigh on economic performance of some Asian economies and disrupt economic activities in Hong Kong,” the government noted.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
