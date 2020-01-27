RJC expands its CoC standard scope to include silver

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) announced that its revised version of Chain of Custody (CoC) standard will allow industry stakeholders to become certified for their silver supply chain, in addition to gold and platinum group metals.
Companies in the jewellery and watch supply chain which trade in silver can now join the RJC and become certified members. The certification will imply that the metals are responsibly sourced.
Around 150 certifications have been issued since the first CoC standard was launched.
RJC has more than 1,200 member companies that span the jewellery supply chain from mine to retail.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg