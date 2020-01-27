We want to see more exploration taking place – SA mineral resources minister

Today

The South African government is making strides towards turning the country into an exploration site, an official has said.“We want to see more exploration taking place,” said Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe at the African Mining Indaba, in Cape Town on Monday.“The intention is to grow the national target from below 5% to respectable levels within the next few years. Government has, therefore, invested in the integrated and multi-disciplinary geoscience mapping programme.”He said early results are uncovering previously undefined geological features that may host significant mineral wealth.“For example, recently defined extensions of greenstone belts that may host hydrothermal mineral deposits and alkaline complexes,” said Mantashe.“These may yet prove to host rare earth elements and other critical mineral resources.”He also said that South Africa can create significant value, grow the economy and create employment opportunities through local processing and beneficiation.“As part of our efforts in this regard, we are in the process of developing a mining and beneficiation masterplan for the sector, as part of implementation of the Mining Leadership Compact, and to grow the contribution of the mineral-energy complex to the economy, said Mantashe.“Furthermore, Government, through its mining research entity Mintek, is involved in programmes aimed at identifying and supporting local beneficiation; such as developing a global hydrogen and platinum-based fuel-cell economy, establishing a local rare earth element mining and manufacturing industry.”