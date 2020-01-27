African Mining Indaba kicks off in Cape Town

Today

The annual Investing in African Mining Indaba has commenced in the resort-town of Cape Town, South Africa.Hyve Group portfolio director Simon Ford said that 7000 delegates from more than 90 countries were in attendance.“Mining Indaba continues to be the global platform for investors, mining corporates, governments and service providers offering unrivalled opportunities to network, learn and do business,” he said.“…our core focus continues to be on driving investment into African mining and providing those deal-making opportunities that are so engrained in the DNA of the event.”Billions of dollars of foreign investment had been channeled into the African mining value chain throughout the 26 years of the Mining Indaba.