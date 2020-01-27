Exclusive
Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020
The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...
Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization
The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...
27 january 2020
Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
20 january 2020
Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have
Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...
09 january 2020
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Mountain Province Diamonds announced voluntary delisting from Nasdaq Stock Exchange
The Company is currently out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share.
Mountain Province has the option to apply for an additional 6 months extension from NASDAQ for continued listing subject to conditions, in order to regain minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share. However, given that trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") accounts for a vast majority of the Company's current daily trading volume, the costs associated with maintaining this listing are no longer justified.
The Company anticipates that the last day of trading for the Company's shares on the NASDAQ will be on or about February 10th, 2020.
Mountain Province also announced that it currently intends at a future date, when permitted under the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules, to terminate the registration of the Company's shares with the SEC.
The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX after the NASDAQ delisting becomes effective.
The Company is currently evaluating alternative platforms for future listings in order to increase liquidity.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau