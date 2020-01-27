Sarine Technologies continues enforcement of its Intellectual Property

Today

Singapore Exchange Mainboard-listed Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading of diamonds and gems, wishes to update its investing public as to the Group’s latest activities in protecting its intellectual property.Sarine and its subsidiary, Galatea Ltd., have filed additional lawsuits in India for patent and copyright infringement against manufacturers of IP-infringing Galaxy machines. As part of such lawsuits, court-appointed commissioners conducted surprise inspections on 1 Feb 2020 of various locations in the diamond manufacturing centre of Surat, where such systems are allegedly being manufactured and/or utilised in violation of Sarine’s patents and copyrights.David Block, CEO of Sarine, states that “It is encouraging to see the drop in the response time of the Indian authorities to the problem of piracy in the market. In only a matter of days, the commissioners were appointed and sites inspected with police assistance so that our cases can proceed through the courts.”