Diamond industry in healthier position going into 2020

The diamond industry is in a healthier position going into 2020 due to actions taken last year, according to De Beers. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that the actions taken included reducing rough diamond production...

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Sarine Technologies continues enforcement of its Intellectual Property

news_28062018_sarine.pngSingapore Exchange Mainboard-listed Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading of diamonds and gems, wishes to update its investing public as to the Group’s latest activities in protecting its intellectual property.
Sarine and its subsidiary, Galatea Ltd., have filed additional lawsuits in India for patent and copyright infringement against manufacturers of IP-infringing Galaxy machines. As part of such lawsuits, court-appointed commissioners conducted surprise inspections on 1 Feb 2020 of various locations in the diamond manufacturing centre of Surat, where such systems are allegedly being manufactured and/or utilised in violation of Sarine’s patents and copyrights.
David Block, CEO of Sarine, states that “It is encouraging to see the drop in the response time of the Indian authorities to the problem of piracy in the market. In only a matter of days, the commissioners were appointed and sites inspected with police assistance so that our cases can proceed through the courts.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

