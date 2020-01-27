Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

De Beers Group Industry Services partners with RDI DIamonds Inc. in the US

Today
News

De Beers Group Industry Services announced a new collaboration with leading US wholesaler, RDI Diamonds Inc., to become its premier source of diamond grading reports. 
The partnership marks De Beers Group Industry Services’ first step into diamond grading activity in the US. As part of the collaboration, De Beers Group Industry Services will be the exclusive grader of Rare and Forever™ diamonds from RDI and assist in various educational activities and sales training.  

news_31012020_rdi.png
                          Image credit: RDI


Jonathan Kendall, President of De Beers Group Industry Services, said: “We are so pleased to see companies like RDI Diamonds taking measures to ensure their customers can be confident the diamonds they are buying are accurately represented on their grading reports”.
The experts of De Beers Group Industry Services “can substantiate, clearly define, and explain the differences between grades, guaranteeing the customer the highest standards of diamond grading supported by innovative and proprietary technology from, Kendall added.
Michael Indelicato, CEO of RDI Diamonds, said: “We have been blown away by the integration of unparalleled technology to ensure consistent and accurate grading. These grading reports are going to be a game-changer here in the States, and we are excited to be a premier partner.” 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished