De Beers Group Industry Services partners with RDI DIamonds Inc. in the US

Today









Image credit: RDI







Jonathan Kendall, President of De Beers Group Industry Services, said: “We are so pleased to see companies like RDI Diamonds taking measures to ensure their customers can be confident the diamonds they are buying are accurately represented on their grading reports”.

The experts of De Beers Group Industry Services “can substantiate, clearly define, and explain the differences between grades, guaranteeing the customer the highest standards of diamond grading supported by innovative and proprietary technology from, Kendall added.

Michael Indelicato, CEO of RDI Diamonds, said: “We have been blown away by the integration of unparalleled technology to ensure consistent and accurate grading. These grading reports are going to be a game-changer here in the States, and we are excited to be a premier partner.”



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau Jonathan Kendall, President of De Beers Group Industry Services, said: “We are so pleased to see companies like RDI Diamonds taking measures to ensure their customers can be confident the diamonds they are buying are accurately represented on their grading reports”.The experts of De Beers Group Industry Services “can substantiate, clearly define, and explain the differences between grades, guaranteeing the customer the highest standards of diamond grading supported by innovative and proprietary technology from, Kendall added.Michael Indelicato, CEO of RDI Diamonds, said: “We have been blown away by the integration of unparalleled technology to ensure consistent and accurate grading. These grading reports are going to be a game-changer here in the States, and we are excited to be a premier partner.”

De Beers Group Industry Services announced a new collaboration with leading US wholesaler, RDI Diamonds Inc., to become its premier source of diamond grading reports.The partnership marks De Beers Group Industry Services’ first step into diamond grading activity in the US. As part of the collaboration, De Beers Group Industry Services will be the exclusive grader of Rare and Forever™ diamonds from RDI and assist in various educational activities and sales training.