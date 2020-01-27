ALROSA holds trading session for ALROSA ALLIANCE updated members’ list

Today

ALROSA held a special trading session in January for an updated list of ALROSA ALLIANCE participants, the company said.In January 2020, 15 new participants were included in ALROSA ALLIANCE, as a result their total number increased to 76. New ALROSA ALLIANCE members include 4 jewelry companies and 11 clients specializing in industrial rough diamonds.The company also said that meeting the requirements of ALROSA ALLIANCE is an essential condition for companies wishing to become ALROSA’s long-term clients.Yesterday the company reported that international diamond manufacturer Dali Diamond, one of ALROSA’s long-term clients, signed a loan agreement with EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (part of the Russian Export Center Group) for the financing of rough diamond purchases from ALROSA. The loan was used to fund the purchase of rough during ALROSA's January sales session.The loan agreement between EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA and Dali Diamond provides for a 24-month revolving credit line in euros.EXIAR is in charge of risk insurance under the agreement.EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA is State Specialized Russian Export-Import Bank (JSC), a development institution providing credit and guarantee support to Russian suppliers of domestic goods and services.EXIAR is Russian Agency for export credits and investments insurance, specialized state institute of export support for insurance instruments of export credits and investments protection.