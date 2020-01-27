Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

ALROSA holds trading session for ALROSA ALLIANCE updated members’ list

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA held a special trading session in January for an updated list of ALROSA ALLIANCE participants, the company said.
In January 2020, 15 new participants were included in ALROSA ALLIANCE, as a result their total number increased to 76. New ALROSA ALLIANCE members include 4 jewelry companies and 11 clients specializing in industrial rough diamonds.
The company also said that meeting the requirements of ALROSA ALLIANCE is an essential condition for companies wishing to become ALROSA’s long-term clients.
Yesterday the company reported that international diamond manufacturer Dali Diamond, one of ALROSA’s long-term clients, signed a loan agreement with EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (part of the Russian Export Center Group) for the financing of rough diamond purchases from ALROSA. The loan was used to fund the purchase of rough during ALROSA's January sales session.
The loan agreement between EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA and Dali Diamond provides for a 24-month revolving credit line in euros.
EXIAR is in charge of risk insurance under the agreement.
EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA is State Specialized Russian Export-Import Bank (JSC), a development institution providing credit and guarantee support to Russian suppliers of domestic goods and services.
EXIAR is Russian Agency for export credits and investments insurance, specialized state institute of export support for insurance instruments of export credits and investments protection.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

