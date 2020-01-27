Exclusive

Transguard & TRIGEM DMCC join hands to provide secure transport services

Transguard, one of the UAE’s leading security and logistics firms, has signed an agreement with TRIGEM DMCC, an independent diamond service company, to provide exactly that – secure transport services.
TRIGEM Charlotte Boiling, set to launch in February 2020, is a joint venture between TRIGEM DMCC in Dubai and Charlotte Quality Boiling in Antwerp, Belgium. It offers boiling services to mining companies worldwide and to diamond traders in Dubai. 

news_31012020_ DMCC.png
                          Image credit: DMCC


Diamond traders can now drop off their wares at Transguard’s offices in Almas Tower, DMCC six days a week and pick it up the next day after the stones have been processed by TRIGEM. This complements Transguard’s services tailored for its large clientele base of diamond traders based in DMCC. The firm offers special logistics and preferred prices to TRIGEM’s customers worldwide and its global partners.
Shaikh Ahmed Bin Manna Bin Khalifa Saeed Al-Maktoum, Partner at TRIGEM DMCC, said: “Our aim is very clear: to make Dubai the center of the world for the diamond trade and diamond servicing. To accomplish this, we must prove our best-in-class service on the world stage. Obviously, one of the most critical components of the diamond industry is security. By partnering with Transguard, the most respected security provider in the UAE, along with being located in one of the safest countries in the world, we know this partnership will offer a level of security to TRIGEM Charlotte Boiling customers that simply can’t be duplicated anywhere else on the planet.”
Dr Abdulla Al-Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Group Security and CEO Transguard Group said: “Managing secure logistics and solutions for high-end valuables requires another level of expertise and experience, which is why we’re the trusted partners for hundreds of businesses in the UAE. Transguard and TRIGEM are like-minded partners – we both have a vision for our business and for how it contributes to the growth of Dubai. We wish TRIGEM every success.”
With Transguard’s new transport service, TRIGEM Charlotte Boiling will be able to process and deliver over 1.4 million carats of diamonds per month.
Diamond traders can email contact@trigemdmcc.com for more information.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

