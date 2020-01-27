WGC: Global Gold demand down 1%; India down 9% in 2019

Today

Global gold demand declined to 4355.7 tonnes (t) in 2019, down 1% in 2018, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report. The year 2019 was broadly one of two distinct halves; resilience and growth across most sectors in the first six months contrasted with widespread weakness in the second.Looking at Q4 in particular, gold demand fell 19% to 1,045.2 t compared with the same quarter in the previous year which saw very strong demand. Two of the main contributors to the y-o-y drop in the Q4 total were jewellery demand and investment in gold bars, largely in response to the elevated gold price. China and India held sway over global consumer demand. Together, the two gold consuming giants accounted for 80% of the y-o-y decline in Q4 2019.Gold jewellery demand in India declined to 544.6 tonnes in 2019, a fall of 9% as compared to the earlier year. The decline was largely on account of a surge in the price of the yellow metal to a new six-year high in dollar terms during the second half of the year, with the domestic economic slowdown and muted rural demand also having an impact.“While Q4 saw the second-lowest quarterly demand in a decade, the H2 figures were at their lowest level in this period,” said Somasundaram PR, MD, India, WGC, adding that prices in rupee terms surged 20% in H2, touching a new all-time high within the country. The fall could have been bigger, but a brief dip in prices just prior to the wedding season, provided some support, especially for wedding-related purchases.”The other major gold consumer, China too saw weak demand, WGC said. Together, the two gold consuming giants accounted for 80% of the y-o-y decline in Q4 2019 jewellery and retail investment demand.