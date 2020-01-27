Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

WGC: Global Gold demand down 1%; India down 9% in 2019

world_gold_council_logo.pngGlobal gold demand declined to 4355.7 tonnes (t) in 2019, down 1% in 2018, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report. The year 2019 was broadly one of two distinct halves; resilience and growth across most sectors in the first six months contrasted with widespread weakness in the second. 
Looking at Q4 in particular, gold demand fell 19% to 1,045.2 t compared with the same quarter in the previous year which saw very strong demand. Two of the main contributors to the y-o-y drop in the Q4 total were jewellery demand and investment in gold bars, largely in response to the elevated gold price. China and India held sway over global consumer demand. Together, the two gold consuming giants accounted for 80% of the y-o-y decline in Q4 2019. 
Gold jewellery demand in India declined to 544.6 tonnes in 2019, a fall of 9% as compared to the earlier year. The decline was largely on account of a surge in the price of the yellow metal to a new six-year high in dollar terms during the second half of the year, with the domestic economic slowdown and muted rural demand also having an impact.
“While Q4 saw the second-lowest quarterly demand in a decade, the H2 figures were at their lowest level in this period,” said Somasundaram PR, MD, India, WGC, adding that prices in rupee terms surged 20% in H2, touching a new all-time high within the country. The fall could have been bigger, but a brief dip in prices just prior to the wedding season, provided some support, especially for wedding-related purchases.”
The other major gold consumer, China too saw weak demand, WGC said. Together, the two gold consuming giants accounted for 80% of the y-o-y decline in Q4 2019 jewellery and retail investment demand.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

