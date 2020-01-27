Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Mining Indaba to connect junior miners with capital’

Today
News

The Mining Indaba, which is set for Cape Town, South Africa next week, will help junior mining companies secure funding through a number of avenues.
This year’s gathering will bring together more than 600 global investors and corporate development team, and 280 executives from junior mining companies. 
“One of our primary goals as event organisers is to connect junior miners with capital,” said Mining Indaba’s head of content Tom Quinn.
He also said that Mining Indaba will again have the Junior Mining Forum, which dedicates a stage to explore factors driving investment decisions within African mining markets. 
The event provides a platform for junior miners to promote their projects and raise their profile to global investors as well as gain a better understanding of what investors are looking for.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

