‘Mining Indaba to connect junior miners with capital’

The Mining Indaba, which is set for Cape Town, South Africa next week, will help junior mining companies secure funding through a number of avenues.This year’s gathering will bring together more than 600 global investors and corporate development team, and 280 executives from junior mining companies.“One of our primary goals as event organisers is to connect junior miners with capital,” said Mining Indaba’s head of content Tom Quinn.He also said that Mining Indaba will again have the Junior Mining Forum, which dedicates a stage to explore factors driving investment decisions within African mining markets.The event provides a platform for junior miners to promote their projects and raise their profile to global investors as well as gain a better understanding of what investors are looking for.