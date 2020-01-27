Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

Lucapa’s Lulo inks cutting, polishing deal with Graff subsidiary

Today
News

lucapa_logo.pngLucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has entered into a cutting and polishing agreement with the diamond manufacturing group Safdico International, a subsidiary of Graff International.
Safdico, as a preferred buyer, can purchase up to 60% of Lulo’s annual alluvial rough production from SML as is permitted under Angola’s transformative new diamond marketing regulations, said Lucapa.
“The Lulo diamonds purchased by Safdico are placed into the cutting and polishing partnership,” it said.  
“Once procurement and manufacturing costs are deducted, the profits generated beyond the mine gate from the sale of the resultant polished diamonds are shared equally between SML and Safdico.”
Safdico had already purchased about 4,900 carats of run of mine rough diamonds from SML under this commercial partnership. 
Lucapa said this new Lulo revenue stream represents another key milestone for its value-adding strategy. 
The new revenues streams come as SML completes a self-funded $12 million capital investment programme designed to expand total group production to about 60,000 carats in 2020.
“This production increase, coupled with the new revenue streams generated from the cutting and polishing agreement with Safdico, will enable SML to generate higher returns for its partners and make more regular loan repayments to Lucapa,” it said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

