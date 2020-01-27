Lucapa’s Lulo inks cutting, polishing deal with Graff subsidiary

Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has entered into a cutting and polishing agreement with the diamond manufacturing group Safdico International, a subsidiary of Graff International.Safdico, as a preferred buyer, can purchase up to 60% of Lulo’s annual alluvial rough production from SML as is permitted under Angola’s transformative new diamond marketing regulations, said Lucapa.“The Lulo diamonds purchased by Safdico are placed into the cutting and polishing partnership,” it said.“Once procurement and manufacturing costs are deducted, the profits generated beyond the mine gate from the sale of the resultant polished diamonds are shared equally between SML and Safdico.”Safdico had already purchased about 4,900 carats of run of mine rough diamonds from SML under this commercial partnership.Lucapa said this new Lulo revenue stream represents another key milestone for its value-adding strategy.The new revenues streams come as SML completes a self-funded $12 million capital investment programme designed to expand total group production to about 60,000 carats in 2020.“This production increase, coupled with the new revenue streams generated from the cutting and polishing agreement with Safdico, will enable SML to generate higher returns for its partners and make more regular loan repayments to Lucapa,” it said.