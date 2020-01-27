TAGS next tender scheduled for 21 to 26 Feb. 2020

Image credit: TAGS

Following a solid Christmas season, there was a restocking demand from manufacturers, and we experienced good demand for rough across both the South African and Angolan productions in all qualities and size ranges. A broad range of manufacturers from all the major centres was successful in securing rough.It remains to be seen whether the increased demand the market regularly seems to see in the first quarter will be sustainable as the year progresses, but TAGS is confident that the option of selective purchasing and the control over financial exposure offered through the tender system will provide manufacturers with a more secure system to manage inventory and finance in 2020.Meanwhile, TAGS anticipate a return to more regular volumes for our next tender commencing the 21st February and closing on the 26th February 2020.