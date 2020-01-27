Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

De Beers starts year on sparkling note

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers has accrued $545 million from the first sales cycle of 2020 compared to $500 million, a year earlier or $426 mn the previous month.
"Demand for rough diamonds increased during the first Sight of 2020 following the end of year selling season and subsequent inventory restocking," said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
De Beers recently told Rough & Polished in an interview to be published soon that the diamond industry has taken actions which included reducing rough diamond production in response to the lower demand, adjusting rough diamond prices, offering the customers increased flexibility to defer their rough diamond purchases. 
Poor sales in the final two weeks leading up to Christmas in 2018 resulted in a lower appetite from retailers to restock at the start of 2019. 
This led to the midstream being oversupplied with inventory and rough diamond demand subsequently reduced significantly. 
These challenges were worsened by liquidity tightness in the midstream, as well as downstream impacts including the evolution to a greater share of online sales, some brick and mortar retail outlets closing and more retailers seeking to undertake memo business.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

