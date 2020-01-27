De Beers starts year on sparkling note

Today

De Beers has accrued $545 million from the first sales cycle of 2020 compared to $500 million, a year earlier or $426 mn the previous month."Demand for rough diamonds increased during the first Sight of 2020 following the end of year selling season and subsequent inventory restocking," said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.De Beers recently told Rough & Polished in an interview to be published soon that the diamond industry has taken actions which included reducing rough diamond production in response to the lower demand, adjusting rough diamond prices, offering the customers increased flexibility to defer their rough diamond purchases.Poor sales in the final two weeks leading up to Christmas in 2018 resulted in a lower appetite from retailers to restock at the start of 2019.This led to the midstream being oversupplied with inventory and rough diamond demand subsequently reduced significantly.These challenges were worsened by liquidity tightness in the midstream, as well as downstream impacts including the evolution to a greater share of online sales, some brick and mortar retail outlets closing and more retailers seeking to undertake memo business.