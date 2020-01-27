De Beers Jewelers launches a new London-inspired Jewelry Collection

De Beers Jewelers announced the launch of its new London jewelery collection, inspired by London's views from the River Thames.
De Beers Jewelers, which takes its roots in London, has created a collection that invites connoisseurs of jewelry to embark «on an imaginative voyage through London, capturing the icons of the neighbours … in exceptional diamond form”.
“We are proud to call London our home and to introduce our first collection created as a tribute to our brand’s founding city,” the company said.
De Beers products combine the past, rich in history and knowledge of diamonds, and the present, reflecting an innovative approach and creativity.
De Beers Jewelers was founded in London in 2001.
Currently, De Beers boutiques operate in 18 countries.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg