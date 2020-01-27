Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

De Beers Jewelers launches a new London-inspired Jewelry Collection

Today
News

De Beers Jewelers announced the launch of its new London jewelery collection, inspired by London's views from the River Thames.
De Beers Jewelers, which takes its roots in London, has created a collection that invites connoisseurs of jewelry to embark «on an imaginative voyage through London, capturing the icons of the neighbours … in exceptional diamond form”. 

news_28012020_debeers2.png
Image credit: De Beers Jewellers

“We are proud to call London our home and to introduce our first collection created as a tribute to our brand’s founding city,” the company said.
De Beers products combine the past, rich in history and knowledge of diamonds, and the present, reflecting an innovative approach and creativity. 

news_28012020_debeers1.png
Image credit: De Beers Jewellers


De Beers Jewelers was founded in London in 2001.
Currently, De Beers boutiques operate in 18 countries.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished