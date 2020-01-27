Coronavirus may impact India’s polished diamond exports

Today

The spread of coronavirus in China is making Surat diamantaires worried due to the prospect of polished diamond exports getting hit by the outbreak, says a TOI report.Most of the exports of polished diamonds to China was done via Hong Kong and now coronavirus may dent consumer demand, according to the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), resulting in the dip in exports.Vice-chairman of GJEPC, Colin Shah reportedly told TOI, “China is the world’s second-largest diamond jewellery market after the US. The outbreak will impact consumer demand, resulting in a decline in the export of polished diamonds.”Shah further said that India was expecting to do good business after the Hong Kong market started to recover from a break in the violent anti-government protests there. “However, with the virus threat looming large, we fear that demand for diamonds may diminish,” he said.According to the GJEPC, the export of polished diamonds to Hong Kong declined 8.45% at $7.41 bn from $8.09 bn between April-December-2019.