WDC appoints Elodie Daguzan as its new executive director

elodie_daguzan_xx.pngElodie Daguzan is to become the new Executive Director of the World Diamond Council (WDC), following the approval of her appointment by the organization’s board of directors. She will officially assume duties on February 1, 2020. 
A French native, Daguzan is a 19-year veteran of the diamond industry, having filled a variety of roles in various sectors of the value chain. Over this period, she held positions at several of the most prestigious high-end jewelry brands, and for the past eight years has been Head of Communications and Industry Relations at Rubel & Ménasché, a Paris-based diamond trading company. 
Starting in 2017, Ms. Daguzan has represented the company in the WDC, serving as an active member of the Kimberley Process Task Force, and also of the communications, membership and strategic planning committees.
A graduate of the Paris-Sorbonne, from which she received a degree in archeology in 2000, Ms. Daguzan is additionally a certified gemologist, having studied at the National Institute of Gemology in Paris and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in New York.
“She comes to the position with an innate understanding of the diamond industry and of the critical role played by the World Diamond Council… We are confident that, through the contributions in her new role, the WDC will be even further strengthened,” said WDC President Stephane Fischler. 
“These are particularly challenging times for the KP and the WDC, as it continually strives to ensure consumer confidence in diamonds, and meet the expectations of today’s customers,” said Daguzan. 
She takes over as WDC Executive Director from Marie-Chantal Kaninda, who stepped down from the position toward the end of 2019. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

