Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

27 january 2020

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

Indian company SRK introduces new secure and reusable diamond packets

A newly designed diamond packet which offers added security and is 100% reusable has been innovated by the diamond manufacturer and exporter Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK) of India.
According to SRK, the packet is made from high-quality paper and is extremely durable, thus ensuring longevity. It also comes with a unique sticker print which can be easily peeled off, allowing for repeated usage.
Conceptualised by the inhouse team at SRK, the most important feature of this new diamond packet is its window of hope – a transparent peep-in window which will give surety to the diamond owner about the physical presence of the diamond in the packet without having to unfold it completely. This will ensure better security for the stone, and also reduce the handling time in viewing.
The new packaging comes after SRK, which polishes one of the largest inventories of 3cts and 5cts+ natural diamonds, launched its traceability initiative “The Footprints” last year - a programme certified by British Standard Institute with PAS 7000 certificate.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

