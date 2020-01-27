Indian company SRK introduces new secure and reusable diamond packets

Today

A newly designed diamond packet which offers added security and is 100% reusable has been innovated by the diamond manufacturer and exporter Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK) of India.According to SRK, the packet is made from high-quality paper and is extremely durable, thus ensuring longevity. It also comes with a unique sticker print which can be easily peeled off, allowing for repeated usage.Conceptualised by the inhouse team at SRK, the most important feature of this new diamond packet is its window of hope – a transparent peep-in window which will give surety to the diamond owner about the physical presence of the diamond in the packet without having to unfold it completely. This will ensure better security for the stone, and also reduce the handling time in viewing.The new packaging comes after SRK, which polishes one of the largest inventories of 3cts and 5cts+ natural diamonds, launched its traceability initiative “The Footprints” last year - a programme certified by British Standard Institute with PAS 7000 certificate.