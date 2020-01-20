Wonder Technologies introduces LG WonderDiamond

Today

Russian Wonder Technologies, which specialises in LG diamonds, has launched «WonderDiamond» at half the price of natural stones, says the company.“The price of a natural diamond is not made up of the cost of its production but of the "buyer’s emotions” and, of course, the supply chain which is to blame for the high price. Wonder Technologies changes the rules of the game: we control all stages - from the birth of the stone to cutting, polishing and distribution, thus, the «WonderDiamond» stones are twice cheaper unlike other offers of lab-grown diamonds, which are sold for a third of a price of a natural stone”, said Andrei Sinogeykin, founder of Wonder Technologies.According to the report, WonderDiamond products are of the highest quality. The company provides a wide range of carats and shades.Wonder Technologies, together with the Russian Academy of Sciences, has developed a unique technology based on the method of chemical vapor deposition (CVD), which it uses to grow its diamonds.Wonder Technologies was established in 2016. Initial investment in the project amounted to 5 million US dollars.In 2020, the company plans to launch ab large-scale production investing in the project $50.