Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

Yesterday

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

Botswana Diamonds raises £250k to finance exploration activities in southern Africa

Today
News

botswana_diamonds_logo.pngBotswana Diamonds has issued about 42 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 0.6p per share to raise £250,000.
The AIM-listed company said funds raised will be used to finance exploration activities during the current year in Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa, which remain ongoing, and to provide additional working capital for the company.
Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.6p per new ordinary share for a period of two years from 28th January 2020 .
“The placing shares will rank pari passu with the company's existing ordinary shares,” said Botswana Diamonds.
Botswana Diamonds resolved last month that its diamond exploration work will focus on advanced kimberlite projects in Zimbabwe and the Free State kimberlite field in South Africa in addition to acquiring fresh licenses in the Kalahari of Botswana. 
The company now has a 2.5% of joint venture with Vast Resources to develop the Chiadzwa Community Diamond concession in the Marange diamond fields, in Zimbabwe. 
Botswana Diamonds’ technology partner Subterrane has already outlined five drill ready targets which could be kimberlite pipes on the Thorny River project in South Africa. 
 A royalty mining contractor was also said to have commenced work on the Marsfontein Mine dumps, in South Africa and gravels, diamonds have been recovered. 
It is also planning drilling on four drill ready targets in the Kalahari of Botswana.
These targets are said to be ‘high grade’ geophysical anomalies with positive kimberlitic sampling results.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

