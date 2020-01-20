Botswana Diamonds raises £250k to finance exploration activities in southern Africa

Today

Botswana Diamonds has issued about 42 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 0.6p per share to raise £250,000.The AIM-listed company said funds raised will be used to finance exploration activities during the current year in Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa, which remain ongoing, and to provide additional working capital for the company.Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.6p per new ordinary share for a period of two years from 28th January 2020 .“The placing shares will rank pari passu with the company's existing ordinary shares,” said Botswana Diamonds.Botswana Diamonds resolved last month that its diamond exploration work will focus on advanced kimberlite projects in Zimbabwe and the Free State kimberlite field in South Africa in addition to acquiring fresh licenses in the Kalahari of Botswana.The company now has a 2.5% of joint venture with Vast Resources to develop the Chiadzwa Community Diamond concession in the Marange diamond fields, in Zimbabwe.Botswana Diamonds’ technology partner Subterrane has already outlined five drill ready targets which could be kimberlite pipes on the Thorny River project in South Africa.A royalty mining contractor was also said to have commenced work on the Marsfontein Mine dumps, in South Africa and gravels, diamonds have been recovered.It is also planning drilling on four drill ready targets in the Kalahari of Botswana.These targets are said to be ‘high grade’ geophysical anomalies with positive kimberlitic sampling results.