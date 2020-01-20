Exclusive
AGD DIAMONDS produced the 25 millionth ton of ore
The company’s plant at the Grib Mining and Processing Division fulfilled its 2019 target having processed a total of 4.240 million tons of ore.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
The Grib mine is a source of large high-quality diamonds. Thus, in December 2019, AGD DIAMONDS recovered a diamond weighing 199.43 carats, which was named “Georgy Sedov” in honor of the Russian hydrographer and polar explorer in an event initiated by the diamond miner.
Besides, AGD DIAMONDS also unearthed a stone weighing 86.46 carats on January 5, 2020. The diamond was named in honor of Georgy Georgiev, the discoverer of the Lomonosov Diamond Field, who made a significant contribution to the discovery and formation of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province.
The Georgy Georgiev diamond is the fifteenth in a row of all the gem-quality and large-size stones produced at the Grib Diamond Mine.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg