Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

Yesterday

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

De Beers: We are not negotiating with Endiama for Angola return

Today
News

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers has refuted reports that it is currently negotiating with Angola’s Endiama for a possible return to the southern African country. 
“De Beers Group does not have operations in Angola and is not currently involved in such negotiations,” group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished.
Angola’s national diamond company Endiama is negotiating the return to the country of De Beers and the entry of Rio Tinto, two of the largest mining groups in the world.
Endiama president José Manuel Ganga Júnior was quoted recently by the local media as saying that negotiations were underway for De Beers to return to Angola.
The group’s chief executive Bruce Cleaver was invited to meet with Angolan President Lourenço  to discuss the country’s diamond sector in 2018.
De Beers told Rough & Polished then that they just had positive discussions about the future of the country’s diamond sector. 
The group has a residual presence in Angola since 2014. 
Its prospecting licences for the Mulepe-1 kimberlite cluster in Angola expired in 2012.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

