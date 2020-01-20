Petra H1 revenue down 6% as production goes up 3%

Today

Petra Diamonds’ first half revenue for the fiscal year 2020 dropped 6% to $193.9 million from 1,743,807 carats sold compared to $207.1 million realised from 1,736,357 carats sold, a year earlier.The decline was attributed to lower diamond prices and the previously reported adverse product mix at Finsch, in South Africa and Williamson, in Tanzania, partially offset by the sale of the exceptional blue diamond from Cullinan, also in South Africa,Petra said revenue for the first half included $14.9 million for the sale of the exceptional 20.08 carat Type IIb blue diamond from Cullinan.Meanwhile, the diamond company said its first half output rose 3% to about 2,1 million carats compared with 2,0 million carats, the previous year.The company said its proactive management coupled with the implementation of “Project 2022” saw operations exceeding production plans during the second quarter, despite disruptions relating to Eskom load shedding in December at its South African mines."I am very pleased with the progress made in implementing Project 2022 across our operations and at corporate level,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.“The buy in to this project from all of our Petra employees and contractors has supported the strong operational performance across all sites, resulting in us achieving our highest level of ROM tonnes mined and carats recovered over the last six months, and has positioned us to meet or exceed full year guidance.”Petra is currently on track to meet or exceed FY 2020 production guidance of about 3.8 million carats.The company said although the 2019 calendar year was very challenging for the rough diamond market, stability in pricing was registered as the year closed.It said demand has continued to improve as the midstream looks to replenish inventory after robust holiday season retail sales.