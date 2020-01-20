Mining and geological forum MINEX Kazakhstan 2020 to be held from March 31 to April 2, 2020

Today









About 400 leaders from ministries, mining and exploration companies, investment funds and banks, service companies and equipment manufacturers from Kazakhstan from more than 20 countries are expected to take part in the forum.

During the event plenary and technical sessions, master classes that will introduce companies to advanced technologies and practices, as well as a trade and investment exhibition, will be organized.

The forum will be held with the support of the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the UK Department for International Trade, International and National Mining Associations, as well as mining industry leaders and Investors.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg About 400 leaders from ministries, mining and exploration companies, investment funds and banks, service companies and equipment manufacturers from Kazakhstan from more than 20 countries are expected to take part in the forum.During the event plenary and technical sessions, master classes that will introduce companies to advanced technologies and practices, as well as a trade and investment exhibition, will be organized.The forum will be held with the support of the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the UK Department for International Trade, International and National Mining Associations, as well as mining industry leaders and Investors.

MINEX Kazakhstan 2020 will be held in the city of Nur Sultan from March 31 to April 2, 2020, according the official website of the forum.The annual event, which is being held for the 11th time, will become a platform for discussing ongoing changes in the mining and geological industry and creating new opportunities for international cooperation.