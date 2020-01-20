Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

Firestone Diamonds issues new ordinary shares

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds has opted to issue, in aggregate, 46,8 million new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of the quarterly interest due on the $30.0 million Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 December 2019.
In terms of the resolutions, the company is permitted to issue shares in respect of the interest due on the Series A Eurobonds to Pacific Road and Resource Capital Fund (RCF) for the 12 month period commencing from 1 July 2019 and ending on 30 June 2020 on a non-pre-emptive basis.
Firestone said application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.
On admission, the company will have about 692 million ordinary shares in issue.
Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, Pacific Road and RCF will be interested in 224,6 million and 225,2 million ordinary shares respectively, representing 32.47% and 32.55% respectively of the company's issued share capital. 

