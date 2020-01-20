DGCX to hold a Special Trading Session on February 1 on the occasion of India’s Union Budget

Today

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is to hold a special trading session on Saturday, February 1st to allow market participants to hedge their risk before, during and after the announcement of the 2020 Union Budget of India.

All products listed on the DGCX will be available for trading. The market will open at 07:00 Dubai time with continuous trading until 15:30 on the same day.

Post-Trade Reports will be made available for download from 16:30. Trades from Friday, January 30th, will be settled on Saturday, 1st February, while all trades on Saturday, February 1st will be settled on Monday, February 3rd.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “Although an unusual announcement, the decision has been taken in conjunction with the DGCX Group’s Members. An event like the Union Budget of India has the power to drive markets, and as such, with the DGCX’s ‘Customer First’ approach, we decided it was only fitting that we give ample opportunity for traders to hedge their risk.”



