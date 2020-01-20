Exclusive

Ethical sourcing and Diamonds Standards Organization

The diamond sector is ready to embrace a new decade and overcome some of its historical challenges. Ethical sourcing has proven to be undoubtedly one of the main aspects that industry professionals need to address. Antonio Cecere, President of Geneva...

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

DGCX to hold a Special Trading Session on February 1 on the occasion of India’s Union Budget

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is to hold a special trading session on Saturday, February 1st to allow market participants to hedge their risk before, during and after the announcement of the 2020 Union Budget of India.
All products listed on the DGCX will be available for trading. The market will open at 07:00 Dubai time with continuous trading until 15:30 on the same day.
Post-Trade Reports will be made available for download from 16:30. Trades from Friday, January 30th, will be settled on Saturday, 1st February, while all trades on Saturday, February 1st will be settled on Monday, February 3rd.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “Although an unusual announcement, the decision has been taken in conjunction with the DGCX Group’s Members. An event like the Union Budget of India has the power to drive markets, and as such, with the DGCX’s ‘Customer First’ approach, we decided it was only fitting that we give ample opportunity for traders to hedge their risk.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
