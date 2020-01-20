Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Synthesis Technology took part in International Jewelery Tokyo 2020

Today
News

Synthesis Technology, a resident of the Moglino special economic zone, took part in the 31st International Jewelery Tokyo 2020, which was held in Tokyo from January 20 - 23.
Synthesis Technology, representing Russia at the exhibition, presented its jewelry products with lab-grown diamonds processed using the high pressure and temperature method (HPHT).
The company has grown fancy color stones weighing up to 3 carats. The collection included stones of yellow, blue, blue, green, rare red.
The Synthesis Technology collection is inspired by the triumph of Diaghilev’s Russian ballet Ballets Russes, jewelry works are named after the great classical ballets created during this period.
The International Jewelery Tokyo exhibition is one of the most important world exhibitions for the jewelry industry. Numerous representatives of retailers, department stores and jewelers visit it annually.
Synthesis Technology has a production of synthetic diamonds and single crystals, which is located in the Moglino special economic zone.
The Moglino SEZ is located in the Pskov region, Russia, and is a platform with infrastructure to host production.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

