Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

De Beers’ full year rough diamond output slides 13% to 30,8mln

Today
News

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers’ rough diamond output eased 13% to 30,8 million carats in 2019 compared with 35,3 million carats in 2018, according to Anglo American.
“While trading conditions have improved since Q3 2019, production was reduced in response to softer rough diamond demand conditions experienced in the year,” it said in a statement.
Anglo also said its diamond unit’s fourth quarter output dropped by 15% to 7.8 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by lower production levels in South Africa and Botswana.
Botswana production decreased by 7% to 5.9 million carats during the quarter under review as output at Orapa fell due to a delay in an infrastructure project coupled with expected lower grades.
Production in South Africa fell by 65% to 400 000 carats due to lower volumes of ore mined at Venetia as it approaches the transition from open pit to underground. 
Namibian production also decreased by 10% to 500 000 carats, driven by Debmarine Namibia where production eased by 9% to 400 000 carats due to routine vessel maintenance during the quarter.
Production in Canada dropped by 3% to 1.0 million carats, mainly due to the closure of Victor, which reached the end of its life in the second quarter of 2019. 
However, Gahcho Kué production increased by 28% to 1.0 million carats due to strong plant performance.
De Beers’ production guidance for 2020 was unchanged at 32-34 million carats, subject to trading conditions. 
“The higher production anticipates an improvement in trading conditions compared with 2019, and is driven by an expected increase in production from Venetia,” said Anglo.
Meanwhile, De Beers’ full year rough diamond sales volumes eased 8% to 30.9 million carats compared with 33.7 million carats in 2018.
Demand for rough diamonds was lower in 2019 due to challenges in the midstream, with higher polished inventories and caution due to macro-economic uncertainty.
Anglo said De Beers recorded a full year consolidated average price of $137 per carat compared to $171 per carat, due primarily to a higher proportion of lower value rough diamonds sold in 2019.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished