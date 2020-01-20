Gemfields’ Kagem awards employees pay rise after union negotiations

Today

Gemfields’s 75%-owned Kagem Mining has inked a “collective agreement” with workers’ unions, in Zambia that will see employees receiving a 10% increase in basic salary this year and another 10% increase in 2021.The agreement between Kagem management and representatives of the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) as well as the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ), will also see company pension contribution rising from 15% to 20% of basic pay.Kagem also offered to boost repatriation allowance by 11% and raise the education allowance by 125%.“The salary increment reflects expected cost of living increases, and additional benefit increases are in line with industry expectations, while recognising the need for continued investment in the gemstone sector,” said Kagem board chairperson Sixtus Mulenga.The Zambian government recently renewed Kagem’s emerald mining licence, which gave it the right to continue mining emeralds for a period of 25 years to April 2045.The Kagem mine is believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine.The emerald mine posted $33.2 million in revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the $21 million generated in the comparative period.