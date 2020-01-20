Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
20 january 2020
Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have
Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...
09 january 2020
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Tatneft wants to supply fuel to Zimbabwe in exchange for diamonds
“We are dealing with this topic. This is a commercially long scheme. I want to say that this is a real story... I know that the fuel supply is real,” Maganov said, noting that the sales arm of Tatneft is engaged in this.
In November last year, the Zimbabwean mass media, and in particular The Business Times, announced that the government of this African country intended to enter into a three-year deal to exchange diamonds for fuel worth about $ 1.4 billion with Russian diamond producer ALROSA and Swiss-based Tatneft. It was noted that Zimbabwe was experiencing intermittent fuel supplies.
According to Zimbabwean insiders at that time, ALROSA was to receive diamonds from the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) every month with an estimated value of $40 million as a result of this deal.
“Due to fluctuations on the global market, Tafneft will have the liberty to reduce the value of the diamonds by 30%,” a source told The Business Times last November. “The diesel will be supplied via the Port of Beira. Under this arrangement, Tatneft is expected to deliver high-quality diesel 50 ppm [parts per million].”
In this regard, ALROSA’s spokesperson said in November last year that this information had nothing to do with reality and the company had no relation to the activity described in the published article.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg