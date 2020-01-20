A new diamond cutting and polishing factory opens in Vladivostok

M.Suresh Vladivostok, which has the status of a resident of the Free port of Vladivostok, has opened a diamond cutting and polishing center equipped with high-end technology, says minvr.ru.
Investments in the project amounted to about 314 mn rubles.
At the moment, the company has created 70 jobs and has plans to employ 200 people in the near future.
ALROSA will provide the company with rough diamonds.
This is reportedly the third diamond factory founded by Far Eastern residents.
Vladivostok plays an important role in the diamond industry due to its strategic location in the Far East.
The free port of Vladivostok is a special zone that enjoys special taxation regimes.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg